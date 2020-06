Philippines: COVID-19 Tightens Duterte’s Iron Grip – Analysis Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

By Imelda Deinla*



On top of its health impact, COVID-19 has thrown the Philippines further into economic and political uncertainty. The government under President Rodrigo Duterte is demonstrating to the world yet again that a forceful exercise of power is its preferred mode of governance. Yet despite harsh quarantine... By Imelda Deinla*On top of its health impact, COVID-19 has thrown the Philippines further into economic and political uncertainty. The government under President Rodrigo Duterte is demonstrating to the world yet again that a forceful exercise of power is its preferred mode of governance. Yet despite harsh quarantine 👓 View full article