‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘Alien’ Star Sir Ian Holm Dies Aged 88 Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films, has died aged 88, according to the BBC.



Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as Olympic running coach Sam Mussabini in "Chariots of Fire", also played the android Ash in 1979's "Alien".



