‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘Alien’ Star Sir Ian Holm Dies Aged 88

Eurasia Review Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘Alien’ Star Sir Ian Holm Dies Aged 88Stage and film actor Sir Ian Holm, who played Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings films, has died aged 88, according to the BBC.

Sir Ian, Oscar-nominated as Olympic running coach Sam Mussabini in "Chariots of Fire", also played the android Ash in 1979's "Alien".

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor...
