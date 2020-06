Navy Says Former USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander Won’t Be Reinstated Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

By C. Todd Lopez



Following the release of a report into the events surrounding an outbreak of COVID-19 on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, Navy Capt. Brett E. Crozier, the ship's former commander, will not be reinstated, Navy Adm. Michael M. Gilday, chief of naval operations said at a Pentagon news...