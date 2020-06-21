UK: Terror in the park as knifeman goes on rampage killing 3 Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

Three people are dead and three people have been seriously injured after a man went on a frenzied stabbing spree in a park where a Black Lives Matter protest had taken place two hours earlier. Police, air ambulance, helicopters and ambulance crews rushed to Forbury Gardens in the heart of Reading, Berkshire - 40 miles from London - at around 7pm on Saturday to find bodies soaked in blood lying unresponsive on the grass. 👓 View full article

