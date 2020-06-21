Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reading stabbing: Three dead and more injured as police investigate terror motive in park attack

Independent Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Three people have been killed in a suspected terror attack in aReading park A Libyan man has been arrested on suspicion of launching the rampage as groups of friends enjoyed the evening sunshine on Saturday. Security officials told The Independent that there was a strong possibility that the motivation was terror-related, and investigators are also examining whether the suspect had any mental health issues. Thames Valley Police said the attack had not officially been declared a terrorist incident and was currently being treated as a murder inquiry.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Elephant found dead after suffering for months with gun shot wound

Elephant found dead after suffering for months with gun shot wound 04:22

 An elephant was found dead after suffering months of infection from gunshot wounds before drowning by drinking water which flooded its lungs. Rangers noticed the lifeless jumbo floating in a shallow pool in a national park in Prachuap Khiri Kahn, western Thailand last Friday (June 12). They...

Related videos from verified sources

Reading multiple stabbing attack believed to be terror-related [Video]

Reading multiple stabbing attack believed to be terror-related

At least two people are being treated for knife wounds in hospital, while a source said there had been three fatalities – but this has not been confirmed by emergency services. The attack took place..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
26/11 attack: 'Will ask Centre to take further steps', says Anil Deshmukh on extradition of Tahawwur Rana [Video]

26/11 attack: 'Will ask Centre to take further steps', says Anil Deshmukh on extradition of Tahawwur Rana

On being asked if steps will be taken for extradition of Tahawwur Rana, who was 26/11 terror attack plotter and was arrested in Los Angeles, Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh said that the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
1 dead, 3 injured as car rams into tree in Thane [Video]

1 dead, 3 injured as car rams into tree in Thane

One dead and three others sustained serious injuries after an SUV car rammed into a tree on Ghodbunder Road on June 13, police said. Personnel from Kapurbawdi Police, the Regional Disaster Management..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this