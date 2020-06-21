Reading stabbing: Three dead and more injured as police investigate terror motive in park attack
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Three people have been killed in a suspected terror attack in aReading park A Libyan man has been arrested on suspicion of launching the rampage as groups of friends enjoyed the evening sunshine on Saturday. Security officials told The Independent that there was a strong possibility that the motivation was terror-related, and investigators are also examining whether the suspect had any mental health issues. Thames Valley Police said the attack had not officially been declared a terrorist incident and was currently being treated as a murder inquiry.
An elephant was found dead after suffering months of infection from gunshot wounds before drowning by drinking water which flooded its lungs.
Rangers noticed the lifeless jumbo floating in a shallow pool in a national park in Prachuap Khiri Kahn, western Thailand last Friday (June 12).
They...
One dead and three others sustained serious injuries after an SUV car rammed into a tree on Ghodbunder Road on June 13, police said. Personnel from Kapurbawdi Police, the Regional Disaster Management..