1 Dead And 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Watch VideoOne person is dead and 11 others have non-life threatening injuries after one or more gunmen started firing in a commercial district around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Uptown Minneapolis.
Bars and restaurants partially reopened to the public on June 1 after coronavirus closures. A restaurant owner told CNN he saw two...
Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in the Uptown area left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight. The incident was one of many reported shootings overnight, Marielle Mohs reports (3:50).WCCO Sunday Morning - June 21, 2020