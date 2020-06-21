Global  

1 Dead And 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis Shooting

Newsy Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
1 Dead And 11 Injured In Uptown Minneapolis ShootingWatch VideoOne person is dead and 11 others have non-life threatening injuries after one or more gunmen started firing in a commercial district around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Uptown Minneapolis.

Bars and restaurants partially reopened to the public on June 1 after coronavirus closures. A restaurant owner told CNN he saw two...
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: 1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Shooting Following Night Of Gun Violence In Metro Area

1 Dead, 11 Injured In Uptown Shooting Following Night Of Gun Violence In Metro Area

 Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in the Uptown area left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight. The incident was one of many reported shootings overnight, Marielle Mohs reports (3:50).WCCO Sunday Morning - June 21, 2020

