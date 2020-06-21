One dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Minneapolis police say a man is dead and 11 people have non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in an uptown district of the city.Police had first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries," but... Minneapolis police say a man is dead and 11 people have non life-threatening injuries after a shooting in an uptown district of the city.Police had first said 10 people had been shot with "various severity levels of injuries," but... 👓 View full article

