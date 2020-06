FJPence RT @News3LV: It was known as a “ring of fire” because the moon covered most, but not all, of the sun. https://t.co/x3ygTv6dcf 1 minute ago Prophecy Daily Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East - Japan Today https://t.co/YkppCiTZkL 3 minutes ago Zippie RT @CP24: Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East https://t.co/Di3kMG557D https://t.co/GlIqZ55y4r 4 minutes ago KSAT 12 Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East https://t.co/lvosmJRgDX 4 minutes ago timethief RT @JapanToday: Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East: Stargazers in Africa, Asia and parts of the Middle East looked… 19 minutes ago WTTE FOX 28 Stargazers in Africa, Asia and parts of the Middle East looked to the skies this weekend to witness a partial socia… https://t.co/qUO1lOlUiu 22 minutes ago The Outer Space Images: Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East https://t.co/dgXCPzuUfZ #SpaceExploration #OuterSpace51 29 minutes ago Japan Today News Solar eclipse wows stargazers in Africa, Asia, Middle East: Stargazers in Africa, Asia and parts of the Middle East… https://t.co/yVCKYUXxAI 30 minutes ago