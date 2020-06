Serbia: President’s Party Scores Landslide In Election Boycotted By Opposition Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

By Sasa Dragojlo



Aleksandar Vucic’s party romped home in Serbia’s general elections on Sunday, winning about two-thirds of the votes, early results show – although opposition parties boycotting the polls said less than half the electorate turned out



The coalition gathered around the ruling Serbian Progressive Party...

