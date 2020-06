States Are Learning From Vote-By-Mail Issues During 2020 Primaries Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoThe coronavirus changed the way Americans voted in the 2020 primaries. The biggest adjustment: Voting by mail skyrocketed. Now, states are hoping to improve the process for the November election.



"We went from about 6% of people voting by mail to about 60% of people voting by mail," said Reid Magney, Public... Watch VideoThe coronavirus changed the way Americans voted in the 2020 primaries. The biggest adjustment: Voting by mail skyrocketed. Now, states are hoping to improve the process for the November election."We went from about 6% of people voting by mail to about 60% of people voting by mail," said Reid Magney, Public

