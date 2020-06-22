Saharan dust blankets Caribbean as 'significant' cloud triggers air quality alerts, 'severe dust haze' warnings Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The sunny, blue skies of the Caribbean were shrouded in dust on Monday as a dense plume of Saharan dust moved into the region as it makes its way towards the U.S. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Huge sandstorm seen in Niger's capital



A massive wall of dust was suspended in the air above Niger's capital Niamey on Monday, forming a dramatic dust cloud that filled the sky. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on May 6, 2020

Tweets about this