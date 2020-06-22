Global  

Saharan dust blankets Caribbean as 'significant' cloud triggers air quality alerts, 'severe dust haze' warnings

FOXNews.com Monday, 22 June 2020
The sunny, blue skies of the Caribbean were shrouded in dust on Monday as a dense plume of Saharan dust moved into the region as it makes its way towards the U.S. 
Huge sandstorm seen in Niger's capital [Video]

Huge sandstorm seen in Niger's capital

A massive wall of dust was suspended in the air above Niger's capital Niamey on Monday, forming a dramatic dust cloud that filled the sky.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

