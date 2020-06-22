|
Saharan dust blankets Caribbean as 'significant' cloud triggers air quality alerts, 'severe dust haze' warnings
Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The sunny, blue skies of the Caribbean were shrouded in dust on Monday as a dense plume of Saharan dust moved into the region as it makes its way towards the U.S.
