Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Online disruption of Trump rally highlights K-pop's political muscle

Japan Today Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
Legions of K-pop fans and TikTok users are taking credit for upending Donald Trump's weekend rally after block-reserving tickets with no intention to attend an event that was…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News 01:25

 K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

Related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users [Video]

Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users

Donald Trump’s OklahomaRally Disrupted by TikTok Users Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit. Thousands of users..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:14Published
Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20 [Video]

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Founder of Pet Plate, Renaldo Webb, discusses its fresh to consumers pet food delivery service; Cut your grocery shopping down by growing produce at home with Rise Gardens..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Tik Tok users say they sunk Trump rally [Video]

Tik Tok users say they sunk Trump rally

President Trump’s campaign promised huge crowds at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but it failed to deliver. Hundreds of teen TikTok users and K-pop fans say they are least partially..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Online disruption of Trump rally highlights K-pop's political hustle

 Prior to Donald Trump's weekend rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma -- hyped as a major relaunch ahead of the November election -- Trump's campaign chairman tweeted that...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this