University Of Michigan Presidential Debate Moved To Miami Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe debates between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are still months away, but the coronavirus is already having an impact.



On Tuesday, the University of Michigan announced it would not host a debate, citing the safety of students and staff. Instead, the Oct. 15 debate will be held at... Watch VideoThe debates between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are still months away, but the coronavirus is already having an impact.On Tuesday, the University of Michigan announced it would not host a debate, citing the safety of students and staff. Instead, the Oct. 15 debate will be held at 👓 View full article

