University Of Michigan Presidential Debate Moved To Miami

Newsy Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
University Of Michigan Presidential Debate Moved To MiamiWatch VideoThe debates between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden are still months away, but the coronavirus is already having an impact. 

On Tuesday, the University of Michigan announced it would not host a debate, citing the safety of students and staff. Instead, the Oct. 15 debate will be held at...
News video: NY Times: Presidential Debate Will Be Moved To Miami

NY Times: Presidential Debate Will Be Moved To Miami 00:26

 The New York Times is reporting the University of Michigan is backing out, opening the door for the debate to take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

