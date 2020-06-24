Powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico

Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage from the magnitude 7.4 quake, including broken windows and collapsed walls
