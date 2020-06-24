Global  

Powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 24 June 2020
Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse in Huatulco, Oaxaca. Otherwise he said reports were of minor damage from the magnitude 7.4 quake, including broken windows and collapsed walls
At least four dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico

At least four dead after powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico 00:55

 A powerful earthquake centred near the southern Mexico resort of Huatulco has killed at least four people, affected buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands fleeing into the streets. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said one person was killed and another injured in a building collapse...

7.4 earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico

 A powerful earthquake centered in southern Mexico swayed buildings in Mexico City and sent thousands into the streets. (June 23)  
USATODAY.com

Strong quake hits southern Mexico, people run into streets in capital

 A strong earthquake hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the centre of the capital Mexico City hundreds of kilometres away and sending people...
CBC.ca

Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico

 A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday. There were no immediate reports of the extend of damage...
IndiaTimes


