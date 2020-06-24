|
Mississippi flag: ‘In God We Trust’ for Confederate symbol?
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two of Mississippi’s top elected Republicans proposed Wednesday that the Confederate battle emblem be replaced on the state flag with the words “In God We Trust,” seeking a path toward unity in their state amid the backdrop of national protests over racial injustice. Mississippi has the only state flag that includes […]
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this