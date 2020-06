Seasonal Sea Ice Changes Hold Clues To Controlling CO2 Levels, Ancient Ice Shows Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sea ice across the Southern Ocean played a crucial role in controlling atmospheric carbon dioxide levels during times of past climate change - and it could provide a critical resource to improve Earth system models, a new study shows.



