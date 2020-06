UK Labour leader fires lawmaker over ‘anti-Semitic’ tweet Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, on Thursday fired a lawmaker from a top party job for sharing an article on social media containing what Starmer called “an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.” Starmer said he had asked Rebecca Long-Bailey to resign as party education spokeswoman. Earlier, Long-Bailey tweeted a […] 👓 View full article

