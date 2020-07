Dalai Lama weighs in on Beijing's crack down on Hong Kong's protests Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, was forced into exile in 1959 after an uprising in his country was crushed by Chinese forces. Now, as Beijing clamps down on Hong Kong's freedom and massive protests, he says, he's wary. Ramy Inocencio reports. 👓 View full article