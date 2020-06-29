Global  

Trump shares video of white couple pointing guns at St Louis protesters

Independent Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump has shared a video of a white couple pointing guns at protesters in St Louis, who were marching to the mayor's house to demand her resignation.
