Trump shares video of white couple pointing guns at St Louis protesters



Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump tweets video of supporter shouting 'white power'



US president Donald Trump shared a video on Twitter showing a supporter shouting 'white power'. The clip has since been deleted. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 5 hours ago Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power'



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:11 Published 16 hours ago Madonna urges Americans to 'wake up' and vote Trump out



Madonna has endorsed Democrat Joe Biden as America's next leader, urging her fans and followers to "wake up" and vote out the "sociopath in the White House" in November. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor’s home ST. LOUIS (AP) — A white couple pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis as a group marched toward the mayor’s home to demand her resignation. A social media...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago





