Trump shares video of white couple pointing guns at St Louis protesters
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
25 minutes ago) Donald Trump has shared a video of a white couple pointing guns at protesters in St Louis, who were marching to the mayor's house to demand her resignation.
U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's now-deleted retweet of a video containing a "white power" message was offensive.
