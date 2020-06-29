Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation levels in Europe

German demolished nuclear power plant to give way to wind farms



Two giant cooling towers which were part of a shut down nuclear power plant were destroyed in a controlled demolition on Thursday morning in the town of Philippsburg near Karlsruhe in south-west.. Credit: Newsvia English Duration: 00:46 Published on May 18, 2020

Spectacular demolition of nuclear power plant in Germany



Two cooling towers at the site of a former nuclear plant in south-western Germany have been demolished with a series of spectacular explosions. The timing of the demolition at the Philippsburg power.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:17 Published on May 15, 2020