Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation levels in Europe

CTV News Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Russia has denied that any leaks have occurred at two of its nuclear power plants after higher than usual radiation was detected over Norway, Sweden and Finland in the first half of June.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

German demolished nuclear power plant to give way to wind farms [Video]

German demolished nuclear power plant to give way to wind farms

Two giant cooling towers which were part of a shut down nuclear power plant were destroyed in a controlled demolition on Thursday morning in the town of Philippsburg near Karlsruhe in south-west..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 00:46Published
Spectacular demolition of nuclear power plant in Germany [Video]

Spectacular demolition of nuclear power plant in Germany

Two cooling towers at the site of a former nuclear plant in south-western Germany have been demolished with a series of spectacular explosions. The timing of the demolition at the Philippsburg power..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:17Published
German nuclear power plant implosion marks the end of an era [Video]

German nuclear power plant implosion marks the end of an era

Timber! The towering Philippsburg power plant came crashing down as part of Germany's plan to step away from nuclear power. Watch the spectacular sight as two of the former plant's reactors, which were..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this

AnamjemWAK

AnamjemWAK Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation in Europe https://t.co/829kDYC6XL 11 minutes ago

lisawee54074327

wildiris68 RT @KenobiCheated: Anybody else notice that Russia denies EVERYTHING 😶 Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after high radiation in Eur… 33 minutes ago

DaemonHarret

Chris #BlackLivesMatter RT @CTVNews: Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation levels in Europe https://t.co/fie07vhvx8 https://t.… 1 hour ago

Shay15902825

ShayButta 🍑Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation levels in Europe https://t.co/96abEL3ZaT 1 hour ago

CTVNews

CTV News Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation levels in Europe https://t.co/fie07vhvx8 https://t.co/O6bT4EUE8r 1 hour ago

GetBent1869

Ryan Dunkley 🇨🇦 @L4PatNadeau Russia denies the government or not the new government of its nuclear power 2 hours ago

Matt_Brewski

BIG DROP😪 Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation in Europe - CNN https://t.co/JKI4dKZmBn 2 hours ago

JimMaloney6

Jim Maloney RT @JimMaloney6: Russia denies nuclear power plant leaks after higher than normal radiation in Europe https://t.co/byRtaVnfo1 4 hours ago