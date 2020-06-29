Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine candidate approved for military use in China
Monday, 29 June 2020 () China's military has been given the green light to use a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, after clinical trials yielded positive results.The vaccine, developed by the military's research unit and a Chinese vaccine company called CanSino...
The World Health Organization is working to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021. The organization announced the new goal was set this morning. About half of the doses are expected to go to low and middle income countries.
Dr. Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has been hopeful for a coronavirus vaccine. Now, Dr. Fauci says he would "settle" for a Covid-19 vaccine that's 70% to..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published