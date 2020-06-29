Global  

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine candidate approved for military use in China

New Zealand Herald Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine candidate approved for military use in ChinaChina's military has been given the green light to use a Covid-19 vaccine candidate, after clinical trials yielded positive results.The vaccine, developed by the military's research unit and a Chinese vaccine company called CanSino...
Related news from verified sources

COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China

COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for military use in China China's military has received the greenlight to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials...
WorldNews

China approves COVID-19 vaccine for military use, skips final phase of testing

 China's military has received the green light to use a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit and CanSino Biologics after clinical trials...
CBC.ca

Chinese coronavirus vaccine approved for military use

 China's military has approved a coronavirus vaccine for use within its ranks that has been developed by its research unit and a biotech firm, the company said...
IndiaTimes


