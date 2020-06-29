1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In Seattle CHOP Zone Shooting
Monday, 29 June 2020 (
41 minutes ago) Watch VideoOne man was killed and a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Monday in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.
The so-called CHOP zone has been controlled by protesters since police left Seattle's East Precinct last month.
Mayor Jenny Durkan met with CHOP leaders last ...
