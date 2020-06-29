Global  

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In Seattle CHOP Zone Shooting

Newsy Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized In Seattle CHOP Zone ShootingWatch VideoOne man was killed and a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting Monday in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone.

The so-called CHOP zone has been controlled by protesters since police left Seattle's East Precinct last month.

Mayor Jenny Durkan met with CHOP leaders last...
