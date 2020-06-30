Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: US states reverse openings, require masks amid surge

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: US states reverse openings, require masks amid surgeArizona's Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks today and leaders in several American states ordered residents to wear masks in public.It is a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence...
