Covid-19 coronavirus: US states reverse openings, require masks amid surge
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () Arizona's Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks today and leaders in several American states ordered residents to wear masks in public.It is a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence...
A CBS News poll released on Sunday shows how Americans feel about wearing masks, and what they think about the US response to coronavirus. 59% of Republican respondents said they think it's a personal..