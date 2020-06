GOP lawmakers urge action after briefing on Russian-bounty allegations Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Eight Republican lawmakers attended a White House briefing about explosive allegations that Russia secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing American troops in Afghanistan -- intelligence the White House insisted the president himself had not been fully read in on. 👓 View full article

