Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

News24 Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential "pandemic virus", a study has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs 01:56

 A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus”, a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat. Soraya Ali reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Flu with 'pandemic potential' found [Video]

Flu with 'pandemic potential' found

A new swine flu with pandemic potential has been found in Chinese Pigs. The new strain is a combination of two viruses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential' [Video]

China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential'

Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published
Friends & Fun! Here Are Some Backyard Social Distance Summer Ideas With Friends! [Video]

Friends & Fun! Here Are Some Backyard Social Distance Summer Ideas With Friends!

This year has been for lack of a better word ‘different’ to say the least. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk China took action against an outbreak of avian H1N1 in 2009, restricting incoming flights from affected countries and putting tens of thousands of people into...
Jerusalem Post

Scientists warn new virus in pigs has potential pandemic risk

 G4 type descended from H1N1 has 'all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus', Chinese scientists say.
Al Jazeera

Study warns new flu virus in pigs could morph to cause a pandemic

 "It is of concern that human infection of G4 virus will further human adaptation and increase the risk of a human pandemic," Chinese researchers say.
CBS News


Tweets about this