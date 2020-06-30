News24.com | Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Flu with 'pandemic potential' found
A new swine flu with pandemic potential has been found in Chinese Pigs. The new strain is a combination of two viruses.
China Researchers Discover New Swine Flu With 'Pandemic Potential'
Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu that can infect humans and has the potential to cause a future pandemic, according to a study released on Monday, though scientists have..
