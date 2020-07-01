'From now on, Hong Kong enters new era of reign of terror'
Wednesday, 1 July 2020 () China approved a contentious Hong Kong national security law. Xi Jinping signed a presidential order promulgating the law after it was approved by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. It will be added to the Basic Law, Hong Kong's constitution.
Hong Kong on Wednesday (July 1) held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub.