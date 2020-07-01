Global  

'From now on, Hong Kong enters new era of reign of terror'

Mid-Day Wednesday, 1 July 2020 ()
China approved a contentious Hong Kong national security law. Xi Jinping signed a presidential order promulgating the law after it was approved by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress. It will be added to the Basic Law, Hong Kong's constitution.

We hope the law will serve as a deterrent to prevent people...
News video: After new law begins, Hong Kong marks handover

After new law begins, Hong Kong marks handover 01:37

 Hong Kong on Wednesday (July 1) held a flag raising ceremony to mark the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, hours after new national security legislation took effect in the financial hub.

'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling [Video]

'RIP rule of law': Makeshift memorial set up in Hong Kong amid contentious security law ruling

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong have set up a makeshift memorial as China passed a controversial national security law. Footage shows many bouquets of flowers with messages such as "RIP rule..

Hong Kong Security Law: What We Know So Far [Video]

Hong Kong Security Law: What We Know So Far

After weeks of anticipation, a new controversial national security law for Hong Kong was passed by Chinese lawmakers on Tuesday.

Hong Kong residents on controversial security law [Video]

Hong Kong residents on controversial security law

Pro-democracy supporters say the move does not represent most Hong Kong people.

politikerpip

Pip fra politiker RT @uffeelbaek: .@joshuawongcf is so right, when he said: “From now on, Hong Kong enters a new era of reign of terror. However, even under… 2 hours ago

doge2007

Yellow Peril "From now on, Hong Kong enters a new era of reign of terror, just like Taiwan's White Terror, with arbitrary prosec… https://t.co/5cme0fM2IX 4 hours ago

shoobe01

Steven Hoober. No, with a "B." RT @histoftech: "From now on, Hong Kong enters a new era of reign of terror, with arbitrary prosecutions, black jails, secret trials, force… 5 hours ago

uffeelbaek

Uffe Elbaek .@joshuawongcf is so right, when he said: “From now on, Hong Kong enters a new era of reign of terror. However, eve… https://t.co/beT79XIvo9 7 hours ago

zndx

Ryan Hill "From now on, Hong Kong enters a new era of reign of terror, just like Taiwan's White Terror, with arbitrary prosec… https://t.co/bnCILKEkhO 7 hours ago

charliefhk

Charlie😷 RT @nytimes: They included Joshua Wong, a leader of the 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations known as the Umbrella Movement. “From now on, #Ho… 7 hours ago

SarcasticSaint

. RT @1AmyChew: #HongKong security law:"From now on, Hong Kong enters a new era of reign of terror...with arbitrary prosecutions, black jails… 8 hours ago

blocksb1

BarbaraBlocksberg RT @EEnergiewende: Thread by @joshuawongcf: [End of Hong Kong, Beginning of Reign of Terror] 1. #Beijing has just passed the sweeping #nati… 8 hours ago