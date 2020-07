Britain’s Huawei Ban Resets Relations With China Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

By Jamie Dettmer



British officials are bracing for fierce Chinese government reaction and possible retaliation to Britain’s decision Tuesday to block Chinese tech giant Huawei from playing any role in the development of Britain’s next generation 5G phone network.



Britain’s culture minister, Oliver Dowden, told the... By Jamie DettmerBritish officials are bracing for fierce Chinese government reaction and possible retaliation to Britain’s decision Tuesday to block Chinese tech giant Huawei from playing any role in the development of Britain’s next generation 5G phone network.Britain’s culture minister, Oliver Dowden, told the 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published 1 day ago Britain set to ban Huawei from 5G 01:28 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to ban Huawei from Britain's 5G network in a landmark decision that will anger Beijing but win plaudits from President Donald Trump as the United States grapples with China's rising economic and technological clout. Ciara Lee reports You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027



Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Huawei equipment to be purged completely from Britain's 5G network by 2027, risking the ire of China by signaling that the world's biggest telecoms equipment maker.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 7 hours ago

Tweets about this