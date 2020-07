You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds



Official US COVID-19 Death Toll Is a 'Substantial Undercount,' Yale Study Finds Conducted by researchers at Yale University, the study was published on Wednesday in 'JAMA Internal Medicine.' Using data.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 3 days ago Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed Against Brighton Rehab And Wellness Center



A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 02:31 Published 3 days ago Family Of Woman Who Worked At Brighton Rehab And Wellness Center Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit



A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver County. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:43 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this