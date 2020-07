Macron names senior French official Jean Castex new PM: presidency Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday named senior French civil servant Jean Castex, who drew up the policy for easing the coronavirus lockdown, as his new prime minister as part of a government reshuffle. "The president of the Republic has named Jean Castex as prime minister and mandated him to form a government 👓 View full article

