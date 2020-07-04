|
Donald Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
At the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Trump zeroed in on the desecration by some protesters of monuments and statues across the country that honour those who have benefited from slavery, including some past presidents. “This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore," Trump said. He lamented “cancel culture".
|
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this