More Than 1,100 Inmates Infected With COVID-19 At San Quentin Prison
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Watch VideoA severe COVID-19 outbreak is fanning through California's notorious San Quentin State Prison after an alleged botched transfer of inmates from another prison impacted by the virus.
More than 1,100 of San Quentin's 3,700 inmates have been infected with coronavirus, along with nearly 100 correctional officers and...
KPIX 5 Juliette Goodrich talks to a former inmate at San Quentin, who gives a chilling firsthand account of what it's like inside The Q, now that more than a thousand inmates have tested positive for..
