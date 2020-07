You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Karnataka: Shivakumar shares video showing bodies of Covid-19 patients being dumped into a pit



In a major violation of Centre’s COVID-19 norms, videos showing health workers dumping dead bodies of 8 COVID-19 victims in a large pit in Karnataka has come to fore triggering public outrage. This.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:33 Published 4 days ago Indian health workers seen dumping bodies of coronavirus victims into mass graves



Indian officials have ordered a probe after PPE-clad health department workers were filmed dumping COVID-19 victims in two mass graves. The video filmed on June 29 shows workers dragging at least.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:43 Published 5 days ago Spanish health workers call for better working conditions and job security



Hundreds of health workers gathered in Puerta del Sol in Madrid on Monday (June 29) calling for better working conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The protesters also demonstrated against.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 07:30 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this