You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arrest warrant against Donald Trump by Iran over killing of top general



Iran has issued an arrest warrant against Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, signifying a new low in the two nations' already-strained relationship. Tehran has accused Trump and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump - Fars news



Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago Iran’s Government Issues Arrest Warrant for President Trump and Other U.S. Officials



The government in Iran has issued an arrest warrant for several top U.S. officials and President Trump over the death of the country’s top commander Qasem Soleimani. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this