Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Delivers Divisive Independence Day Speech

Newsy Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
President Trump Delivers Divisive Independence Day SpeechWatch VideoIn a divisive Independence Day speech at the White House Saturday, President Donald Trump promised supporters he'd defeat the "radical left," comparing his effort to America's fight against German Nazis during World War II.

He said, "American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left'

In July 4th speech, Trump slams China for Covid-19; vows to defeat 'radical left' 03:35

 In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus. He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it all over the world. He also vowed to defeat the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators & the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President Trumps addresses July 4 crowd [Video]

President Trumps addresses July 4 crowd

President Trump addressed a crowd on July 4, attacking the left and his critics.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 00:50Published
Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump [Video]

Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump

The US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech [Video]

President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech

President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump news - live: US president delivers angry Mount Rushmore speech defending statues as daughter-in-law gets coronavirus 'after attending party'

 Donald Trump accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase US history by removing statues in a dark and divisive Independence Day speech on Friday evening from Mount...
Independent Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against...
WorldNews

Flashes among the shadows: Donald Trump doubles down on divisions

 It was an Independence Day like no other: darkened by the shadow of a global pandemic and anger still burning from the President's incendiary speech.
Brisbane Times


Tweets about this