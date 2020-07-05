President Trump Delivers Divisive Independence Day Speech
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () Watch VideoIn a divisive Independence Day speech at the White House Saturday, President Donald Trump promised supporters he'd defeat the "radical left," comparing his effort to America's fight against German Nazis during World War II.
He said, "American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the...
In his Independence Day speech at the White House, US President Donald Trump slammed China for the spread of the coronavirus. He said that China’s secrecy and deception allowed the virus to spread it all over the world. He also vowed to defeat the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators & the...
Donald Trump accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase US history by removing statues in a dark and divisive Independence Day speech on Friday evening from Mount...