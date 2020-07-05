Global  

Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speech

WorldNews Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left' in July Fourth speechUS President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to defeat the "radical left," in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against monuments to historical figures as attempts to destroy the United States. Trump claimed without evidence that 99 percent of coronavirus cases in the United States were "totally harmless." In fact, many states marked a record number of new COVID-19 cases. In Texas alone, 7,890 patients were hospitalized after 238 new admissions over the past 24 hours. Trump, who has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic, said China must be "held...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech

President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech 01:23

 President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July. Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to America, greeted his audience of front-line medical workers and others central in responding to the...

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

America loves India, says US President Donald Trump

 US President Donald Trump has said that America loves India as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting him on the occasion of the 244th Independence..
IndiaTimes

'America loves India': Donald Trump thanks 'friend' PM Modi for Independence Day greetings

 PM Modi had congratulated Trump and people of the US as the country marks its 244th anniversary of Independence on July 4.
DNA
US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump [Video]

US was doing great until it was hit by China's coronavirus: Donald Trump

Launching another scathing attack on China, US President Donald Trump addressed the second 'Salute to America' on America's 244th Independence Day, saying that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China. "The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said. He further said, "We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment. It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from. China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable." Speaking on the coronavirus vaccines, Trump said, "We are now unbelievably doing well and are testing on vaccines, treatments and therapeutics. I want to send our thanks to scientists and researchers around the country and the world who are at the forefront of our historic effort to rapidly develop and deliver life-saving treatments and ultimately a vaccine. We are unleashing our nation's scientific brilliance and we will likely have a therapeutic and vaccines solution long before the end of the year."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:26Published
Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump [Video]

Will defeat radical left, people who have absolutely no clue what they are doing: Trump

The US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second 'Salute to America' celebration speech. "American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth...We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," Trump said. He further said, "We will not allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background. We will not allow them to foment hate, discord and distrust."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States


White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

President Donald Trump hosts Independence Day celebration at White House

 President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed visitors to the White House's South Lawn to celebrate the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com
Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party [Video]

Masked, Gloved Waiters To Serve First Responders At White House Party

Pre-COVID-19, the White House was always one of the busiest social hubs in Washington. But since late March, it's been on virtual lockdown. This week, however, party preparation began anew. Previously laid off staff have returned this week to set up the White House July Fourth party. Guests will be front-line workers and their families, including law enforcement, doctors, nurses, and others, as well as members of the military.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:46Published

Trump will host a scaled-back July 4th party at White House as coronavirus cases spike

 Trump's guests will include members of the military and law enforcement, as well as doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
USATODAY.com

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

What states require face masks in public? Kansas, Texas join growing list of states where it's mandatory

 As COVID-19 cases rise in at least 40 states, many governors are instituting or renewing orders requiring people to wear face masks in public.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: US surpasses 52K daily cases; Jersey Shore open, California beaches closed for July 4th; Texas mask mandate begins

 India is expected to become the third worst-hit country. Face masks are now required in Texas as crowds flock to the Jersey Shore. Latest coronavirus..
USATODAY.com
Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash [Video]

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice has backed out of plans to perform at an Independence Day party due to concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

