New York, NY RT @people: Seattle Protester Struck by a Driver During Demonstration on a Closed Freeway Dies at 24​ https://t.co/hsRdXhQgRa 22 minutes ago

mitlerna #BLM RT @WisePaxCat: Protesters in Seattle Friday night gathered on I-5, which had been closed for the demonstration. At 1:30 a.m., a car sped a… 26 minutes ago

Talcum X Protesters hit by car Seattle: 1 of 2 people struck on closed freeway dies - Mayor scissors while seattle burns sai… https://t.co/xWXBc9yPVH 28 minutes ago

León RT @Lioness006: @Crimson_merc @LegendaryAsshol @dahliabazzaz Highway was closed by the WSP. Driver went the wrong way on an exit ramp to ac… 34 minutes ago

mir quadeer Protesters hit by car Seattle: 1 of 2 people struck on closed freeway dies https://t.co/hFYfhbKQ6V via @6abc #Summer Taylor 2 hours ago

Stephanie V @Crimson_merc @LegendaryAsshol @dahliabazzaz Highway was closed by the WSP. Driver went the wrong way on an exit ra… https://t.co/35c65mNK0c 2 hours ago

Leonard Park RT @nwgoboating: FINALLY -WSP will arrest protesters blocking freeway! @GovInslee & @MayorJenny should have stopped it at the onset. We n… 2 hours ago