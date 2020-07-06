Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Cosmic Mystery: ESO Telescope Captures Disappearance Of Massive Star

Eurasia Review Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
A Cosmic Mystery: ESO Telescope Captures Disappearance Of Massive StarUsing the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have discovered the absence of an unstable massive star in a dwarf galaxy. Scientists think this could indicate that the star became less bright and partially obscured by dust. An alternative explanation is that the star collapsed into a black hole...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Mystery Astronomical Object May Be a 'Black Neutron Star'

Mystery Astronomical Object May Be a 'Black Neutron Star' 02:06

 PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Astronomers have long wondered what lies within the so-called mass gap between black holes and neutron stars. The largest known neutron star is 2.5 times the size of our Sun, while the smallest known balck hole is five solar masses. In a new study from the National Science...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Odd Cosmic Pair is the Most Asymmetric Merging System Ever Detected [Video]

Odd Cosmic Pair is the Most Asymmetric Merging System Ever Detected

Astronomers have found an unusual binary system, a pulsar and neutron star, with very different masses. They say there could be more of these strange systems out there.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:10Published
This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held [Video]

This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held

This Day in History: Major League Baseball’s First All-Star Game Is Held July 6, 1933 Hailed as "The Game of the Century," it took place at Comiskey Park in Chicago. For the first time in MLB..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Man reveals hidden meaning of tiny star on certain bills [Video]

Man reveals hidden meaning of tiny star on certain bills

TikTok user Silverpicker recently explained the significance of the tiny stars printed on certain U.S. banknotes, as well as what the symbol means for the value of the currency.“These are ordinary..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published

Tweets about this