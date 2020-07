Rickey Smiley’s daughter injured after being shot in Texas Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley said Monday that his daughter was hospitalized after being shot in Houston while on her way to Whataburger to get something to eat. “My youngest daughter was shot last night,” said Smiley, host of “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I’m just so angry right now.” […] 👓 View full article

