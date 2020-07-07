Global
Indiana officials probe alleged lynching of black activist
Indiana officials probe alleged lynching of black activist
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 (
8 minutes ago
)
Vauhxx Booker says he was attacked by men with a Confederate flag who threatened to 'get a noose'.
👓 View full article
