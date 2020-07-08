United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

United Airline officials announced on Wednesday that the company will send layoff notices to 36,000 of its employees. That number accounts for nearly half of the airline's US staff. Company officials said the 36,000 number was a worst case scenario and that they hope United can curb some of the layoffs by offering early retirement to qualifying employees. The cuts will include 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service and gate agents, 5,500 maintenance workers and 2,250 pilots. Layoffs could begin as early as 1 October. United is one of the major US corporations that received funding through the Paycheck Protection Program the federal government enacted to help employers keep their staff during the pandemic.


