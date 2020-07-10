Quirky Coronavirus cuisine: This restaurant makes edible parottas shaped like face masks

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Florida tops 10,000 virus cases in a day



[NFA] Florida, among the states hardest hit by the June surge, reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its largest spike so far, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago The Dos and Don’ts When Wearing a Face Mask



Wearing a face mask during the pandemic is an important measure to halt the spread of coronavirus, but it’s also important to don a mask the right way. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:02 Published 1 week ago Health Officials Worry July 4th Gatherings Could See COVID-19 Spikes in a Few Weeks



July 4th may be a time to celebrate, but health officials are worried that the holiday will see coronavirus cases around the country rise even higher. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this