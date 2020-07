Notre Dame Cathedral to rebuilt as before, with no modern twists Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Notre Dame Cathedral will be rebuilt just the way it stood before last year's devastating fire after French President Emmanuel Macron came around to the traditionalists' argument, and approved reconstruction plans for the 12th century monument that were presented Thursday. 👓 View full article

