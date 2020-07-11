Global  
 

1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies

Khaleej Times Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Charlton was an integral part of the great Don Revie managed Leeds United side that won the 1969 League title and the 1972 FA Cup.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 00:50

 Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...

