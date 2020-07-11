1966 World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been battling dementia.He spent his entire 21-year playing career at Leeds, making a joint club record 773...
