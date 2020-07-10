Global  
 

State Of Emergency Declared In Utah Amid Protests

Newsy Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Watch VideoUtah’s governor has declared a state of emergency in response to protests over a fatal police shooting in May.

On Thursday, the Salt Lake County District Attorney announced that the police shooting that resulted in the death of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal was justified. The 22-year-old was reportedly shot more...
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
