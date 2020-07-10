State Of Emergency Declared In Utah Amid Protests

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UTAH declares state of emergency after protests



Utah's governor has declared a state of emergency after protesters caused damage in Salt Lake City last night. The civil unrest came after the district attorney ruled that the police killing of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:28 Published 15 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Utah protests erupt after 2 police officers cleared in suspect’s shooting death: reports Utah Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency Thursday evening after “civil unrest” broke out in Salt Lake City in reaction to two police officers...

FOXNews.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this