Dozens of U.S. Marines Infected With Coronavirus on Okinawa Saturday, 11 July 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Watch VideoDozens of U.S. Marines have the



Officials say the U.S. military asked that the exact number of cases be kept quiet. But local media reports said about 60 people are infected on two bases on the island.



Okinawa's...

