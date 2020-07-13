Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fire Crews Battle San Diego Navy Ship Fire

Eurasia Review Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
Fire Crews Battle San Diego Navy Ship FireFederal Fire San Diego is the on-scene lead for firefighting efforts on Naval Base San Diego combatting the fire on USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

"Currently there are two firefighting teams fighting the fire aboard the ship,” said Federal Fire San Diego Division Chief Rob Bondurant. “Federal Fire is rotating their crews...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire 00:43

 [NFA] The U.S. Navy said 18 sailors were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baby found safe after double murder in Otay Mesa [Video]

Baby found safe after double murder in Otay Mesa

Baby found safe after double murder in Otay Mesa.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:56Published
ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz [Video]

ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz

ABC 10News Pinpoint with Jennifer Delacruz

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:25Published
Community celebrates one of America's first female US Marine Corps Veteran's 98th birthday [Video]

Community celebrates one of America's first female US Marine Corps Veteran's 98th birthday

Community celebrates one of America's first female US Marine Corps Veteran's 98th birthday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire; 18 sailors injured

 At least 18 sailors were taken to a San Diego area hospital after suffering minor injuries in a large, ongoing blaze aboard the military ship USS Bonhomme...
Japan Today Also reported by •IndependentBBC News

Sailors injured in fire aboard USS Bonhomee Richard at Naval Base San Diego

 A U.S Navy ship caught fire Sunday morning at Naval Base San Diego. At least 18 were injured aboard the USS Bonhomee Richard.
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphIndependent

Tweets about this

CV_81

christina cjv RT @people: 21 Injured After Fire Erupts on Navy Ship in San Diego, Crews Battle Blaze for Several Hours​ https://t.co/EXV7RPWunO 6 seconds ago

nyau_maomao

Klaus Lochinber Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire https://t.co/V38CJPhsPM via @YouTube 7 seconds ago

TampaForWarren

Hillsborough Co. for Elizabeth Warren 2020 RT @Reuters: Aerial footage showed emergency crews in boats spraying the burning military vessel with hoses https://t.co/hAzoHTcfkL https:/… 13 seconds ago

LesaRobertson20

🌸🌸🌸Lesa Robertson🌸🌸🌸 RT @hazydav: Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire, 18 sailors injured https://t.co/HZJjuYQ0bv 6 minutes ago

falcon7508

Falcon Cheung RT @Reuters: ‘18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries,’ Naval Surface Forces wrote on Twitt… 7 minutes ago

people

People 21 Injured After Fire Erupts on Navy Ship in San Diego, Crews Battle Blaze for Several Hours​ https://t.co/EXV7RPWunO 8 minutes ago

f8th4lyf_2

~ Teena P ~ RT @tvzuke: #BREAKING The USS Bonhomme Richard, a @USNavy amphibious assault ship. is on fire in San Diego. MORE: https://t.co/omZJgNvOF9… 9 minutes ago

hazydav

Nick #FBR #FBPE 🇦🇺 Fire crews battle San Diego navy ship fire, 18 sailors injured https://t.co/HZJjuYQ0bv 12 minutes ago