South Africa Extends Alcohol Ban In COVID-19 Fight Monday, 13 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to reinstate a ban on alcohol sales in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is reflective of an increased number of trauma cases seen in hospitals.



“It’s a decision that I don’t think he’s taken lightly. It’s a decision that was reflective of what we have been... South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement to reinstate a ban on alcohol sales in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is reflective of an increased number of trauma cases seen in hospitals.“It’s a decision that I don’t think he’s taken lightly. It’s a decision that was reflective of what we have been 👓 View full article