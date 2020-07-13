Global  
 

White House And Dr. Fauci Reportedly At Odds As Pandemic Worsens

Newsy Monday, 13 July 2020 ()
White House And Dr. Fauci Reportedly At Odds As Pandemic WorsensWatch VideoThe White House and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci are reportedly at odds as coronavirus spikes continue across the U.S.

The Washington Post first reported Saturday the administration has downgraded Fauci's lead role in the pandemic response as reopening continues. The Post reported Fauci no longer...
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: White House Distancing Itself From Dr. Anthony Fauci

White House Distancing Itself From Dr. Anthony Fauci 01:38

 Skyler Henry reports Fauci's standing within the Trump administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic appears to be diminishing.

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus [Video]

Trump Administration is Reportedly Out to Smear Dr. Anthony Fauci for Early Comments on Coronavirus

The Trump administration is reportedly out to undermine and discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci, as he continues to point out the U.S.’s failure to contain the coronavirus within the country. Veuer’s..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:29Published
As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci [Video]

As Coronavirus Pandemic Spirals Out Of Control, Trump Muzzles Fauci

With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic raging, the honeymoon between US President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci is definitely over. CNN reports Trump has taken to openly criticizing Fauci on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students [Video]

WH slams Harvard, MIT lawsuit over international students

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday condemned a lawsuit filed by Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, seeking to block a new Trump administration rule that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

White House throws Fauci under the bus as pandemic punishes areas that reopened early
IndiaTimes Also reported by •WorldNews

Fauci is sidelined by Trump's White House as he steps up blunt talk on the pandemic

 President Donald Trump has not talked to the scientist in more than a month, even as coronavirus infections have surged in large swathes of the country.
The Age

Trump and coronavirus task force official turn on Fauci: ‘He’s made a lot of mistakes’

 WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials turned their fire over the weekend on Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House’s own coronavirus task force who...
National Post


