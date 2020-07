FDA Updates List Of Potentially Dangerous Hand Sanitizers Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoThe FDA has updated a list of hand sanitizers found to contain a toxic ingredient.



As of Friday, the FDA said at least 59 hand sanitizers are believed to contain traces of methanol, or wood alcohol. That alcohol, if absorbed or ingested in "substantial" amounts, can cause issues ranging from nausea and headaches...