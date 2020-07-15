Global  
 

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Enter Phase 3 Trial

Newsy Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Enter Phase 3 TrialWatch VideoOne company says it's on track to continue its COVID-19 vaccine candidate trial after it produced "robust" antibody results. 

On Tuesday, Moderna released findings from its preliminary vaccine trials. The company said after administering the vaccine to 45 people in the trial, all of them produced antibodies that...
Video credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1

Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Shows Promising Results In Phase 1 00:39

 Promising results were announced Tuesday for a possible COVID-19 vaccine with ties to Chicago.

