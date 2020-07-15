Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate To Enter Phase 3 Trial Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Watch VideoOne company says it's on track to continue its COVID-19 vaccine candidate trial after it produced "robust" antibody results.



On Tuesday, Moderna released findings from its preliminary vaccine trials. The company said after administering the vaccine to 45 people in the trial, all of them produced antibodies that... Watch VideoOne company says it's on track to continue its COVID-19 vaccine candidate trial after it produced "robust" antibody results.On Tuesday, Moderna released findings from its preliminary vaccine trials. The company said after administering the vaccine to 45 people in the trial, all of them produced antibodies that 👓 View full article

